Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.77 Billion

Analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post sales of $29.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.22 billion. Comcast reported sales of $25.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $115.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.94 billion to $115.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $123.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $119.37 billion to $137.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

