Analysts Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

