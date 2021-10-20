Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post sales of $267.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $285.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $99.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.