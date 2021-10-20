Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post $492.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.26 million to $505.00 million. Graco posted sales of $439.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. Graco has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

