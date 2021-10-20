Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $315.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.90 million and the lowest is $314.91 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $259.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $496.07 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $296.21 and a 1 year high of $521.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,530 shares of company stock valued at $30,820,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.