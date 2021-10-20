Analysts Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NuCana by 98,968.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 445,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 526,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

