Analysts Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Premier Financial reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.53. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 24.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 125.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 41.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 77,153 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

