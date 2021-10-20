Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $24.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.50 billion and the highest is $24.67 billion. Target reported sales of $22.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $104.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.23 billion to $104.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $106.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.20 billion to $108.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.52.

NYSE TGT opened at $252.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average is $234.83. Target has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in Target by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

