Analysts Expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,269. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.52. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

