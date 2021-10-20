Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.44 Million

Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce sales of $754.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $744.40 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $702.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $212.05 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $212.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.