Analysts Offer Predictions for Lonza Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.62.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

