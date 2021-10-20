Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 20th (ADPT, AGRO, AIAGY, AIRC, ASBFY, ASOMY, B4B3, BLN, BLWYF, BNCZF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 20th:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies Co alerts:

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.60 ($7.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its target price increased by Truist from $46.00 to $52.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price boosted by Truist from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price increased by Truist from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.