Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 20th (ASM, ASRT, ATDRY, AXDX, AXNX, B4B3, BBIO, BCH, BDSX, BIIB)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 20th:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $390.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$151.00 to C$153.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47). UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €73.00 ($85.88) to €76.00 ($89.41). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price increased by Truist from $29.00 to $36.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($72.94) to €60.00 ($70.59). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

