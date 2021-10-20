Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 20th (CBK, DB1, HNR1, MEURV, MSFT, NFLX, OPGN, PGTI, PINE, PLUG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 20th:

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.50 ($6.47) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €167.00 ($196.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €172.00 ($202.35) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $375.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $750.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $740.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 415 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €34.60 ($40.71) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

