Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 20th (CLMT, DCT, DHC, DLO, DMTK, DTM, ECOL, ETRN, FTCH, GEL)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

