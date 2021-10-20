Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler (DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/12/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/11/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. "
- 10/8/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/27/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 9/17/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
DDAIF stock opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler AG has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $98.00.
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Daimler AG will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
