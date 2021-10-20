Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler (DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/8/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/27/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/17/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DDAIF stock opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler AG has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Daimler AG will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

