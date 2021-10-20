Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MTY Food Group (MTY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2021 – MTY Food Group was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

10/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$71.00.

10/8/2021 – MTY Food Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/7/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – MTY Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$62.90. 54,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$37.09 and a 12-month high of C$72.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

