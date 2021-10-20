Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Voestalpine (VLPNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS: VLPNY) recently:

10/15/2021 – Voestalpine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/13/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

10/4/2021 – Voestalpine was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2021 – Voestalpine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/15/2021 – Voestalpine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/23/2021 – Voestalpine was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Voestalpine AG has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

