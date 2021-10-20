Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ: FWBI):

10/19/2021 – First Wave BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/12/2021 – First Wave BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/4/2021 – First Wave BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/1/2021 – First Wave BioPharma is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FWBI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,872,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,893. First Wave BioPharma Inc has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.75.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

