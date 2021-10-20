Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for StoneX Group (SNEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for StoneX Group (NASDAQ: SNEX):

10/14/2021 – StoneX Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

10/12/2021 – StoneX Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

10/5/2021 – StoneX Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

9/29/2021 – StoneX Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

9/28/2021 – StoneX Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $70.47.

Get StoneX Group Inc alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,827. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.