Analyzing American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) & Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edison International and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $13.58 billion 1.61 $871.00 million $4.52 12.73 American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.81 $2.20 billion $4.44 18.87

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Edison International. Edison International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edison International and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 3 3 0 2.50 American Electric Power 1 1 7 0 2.67

Edison International currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.74%. American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $94.49, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Edison International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 6.83% 11.69% 2.66% American Electric Power 14.78% 11.02% 2.84%

Risk & Volatility

Edison International has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Edison International pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Edison International has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Edison International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Edison International beats American Electric Power on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

