Analyzing General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06% General Motors 9.13% 25.11% 5.52%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Electric Last Mile Solutions and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 General Motors 1 1 18 0 2.85

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.39%. General Motors has a consensus price target of $69.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.08%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than General Motors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and General Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A General Motors $122.49 billion 0.67 $6.43 billion $4.90 11.60

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Summary

General Motors beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. The company sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. General Motors was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.