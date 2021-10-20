Analyzing Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A -45.82% -22.31% Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94%

This table compares Skillz and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million 16.09 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -22.41 Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 31.14 -$3.76 million N/A N/A

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skillz and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 4 5 0 2.56 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skillz currently has a consensus price target of $23.61, indicating a potential upside of 156.92%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Skillz has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skillz beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

