Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $265.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.