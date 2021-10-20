Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $217,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.