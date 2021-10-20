Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 62,500 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,776. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $888.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 144.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

