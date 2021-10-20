Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.61

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.61 and traded as high as C$8.71. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$8.70, with a volume of 23,080 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.40. The company has a market cap of C$379.93 million and a P/E ratio of 19.12.

Andrew Peller Company Profile (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

