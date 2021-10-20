ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $116.77

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.77 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59), with a volume of 371,717 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.75. The firm has a market cap of £286.51 million and a PE ratio of -15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.20.

ANGLE Company Profile (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

