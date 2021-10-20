ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of ANIP opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $485.34 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

