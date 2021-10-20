Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Down 4.1%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11. 1,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 172,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $757.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Annexon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,458,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 237,497 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Annexon by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Annexon by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 133,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Annexon by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 178,578 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

