ANON Market Capitalization Hits $40,218.14 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, ANON has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $40,218.14 and approximately $74.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00066806 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00041072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002302 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

