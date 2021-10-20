AnRKey X Reaches Market Cap of $6.81 Million ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $181,385.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00100791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,676.80 or 1.00063864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.55 or 0.06165826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00021075 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,079,082 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars.

