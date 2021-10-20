Antero Midstream (AM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. On average, analysts expect Antero Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 3.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

