Antero Resources (AR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AR opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Antero Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Antero Resources worth $40,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

