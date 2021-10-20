Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,510 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Anthem worth $207,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $27.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.79. 56,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,397. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.19.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

