Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $419.90.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $24.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $417.99. 31,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.19. Anthem has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

