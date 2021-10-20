AntiMatter Hits Market Capitalization of $29.59 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00194264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00095155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

