Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,339.17 ($17.50).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,429 ($18.67) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,543.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.57.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

