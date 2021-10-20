Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,358.57 ($17.75).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,439 ($18.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,430.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,543.19. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

