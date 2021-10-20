Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,310 ($17.12).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,412.50 ($18.45) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,430.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,543.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

