Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Shares Sold by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC lowered its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,055 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZUU. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,022,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 422,645 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 355,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZUU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,791. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

