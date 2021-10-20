AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 1-Year High at $312.58

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $312.58 and last traded at $311.96, with a volume of 5371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

Get AON alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.91 and a 200 day moving average of $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.