ApeSwap Finance Market Capitalization Tops $147.08 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00003320 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $147.08 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,391.60 or 1.00028217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.21 or 0.06438743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022544 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 67,980,519 coins and its circulating supply is 67,755,874 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

