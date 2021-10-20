APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 14,300 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 160.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

CRUS stock opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641 in the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

