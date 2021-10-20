APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ONEOK by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 46.9% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,367,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

NYSE OKE opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

