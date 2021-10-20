APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,965 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

