APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Zai Lab by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 382,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,712,000 after buying an additional 189,192 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,354,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zai Lab by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 236,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after buying an additional 89,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $4,489,493.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,466,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,025,416. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

