APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 102,838 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $367.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.85. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

