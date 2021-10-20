APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

